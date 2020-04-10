Child care funds available to first responders and essential medical workers

Child care assistance is now available for first responders and essential medical workers in Marion County.

In partnership with the Florida Office of Early Learning, the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County is helping to cover child care costs for first responders and essential health care workers.

Parents must be residents of Marion County to receive assistance.

They can receive help as long as their child is enrolled with a provider contracted with the coalition.

The child also must be under the age of 13.

"We just want to thank the first responders and the medical professionals and the child care providers that are remaining open for these families and this is all essential to get our community back to a healthy state so we're here to support the families, support the providers and we're doing everything we can to connect them with each other,” Coalition Chief Programs Officer, Elizabeth Deola said.

Funds will be available through this program until June 30.

In just four days coalition staff said they have received 150 requests for information and assistance.

For more information and to request assistance call 352-369-2315 ext. 234 or 214