Church continues to provide food to community during pandemic

A church in north central Florida is helping to meet the needs of the community during the pandemic.

Church members and volunteers at Saint Matthew Baptist Church in Alachua located at 15712 NW 140th St. hosted another drive thru food giveaway today.

The giveaway was in partnership with the City of Alachua's recreation department.

More than 60 people stopped by to pick up one or two boxes of produce.

The church gets the food from the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank and distributes it to the community.

"We seem to have an increase each week," Said Mark Bannister, a volunteer and church member. "The fact that members of the community are constantly coming and wanting to bring other members is just a good thing."

The church will host food giveaways every Tuesday starting at 9 a.m.

"It actually gives me a great joy because I love serving people anyway so it's just a blessing to be able to help someone anytime," Bannister said.