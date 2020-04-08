Church hosts drive-thru food giveaway

A church distributed food to the community to make sure residents are fed for at least a week.

Saint Matthew Baptist Church located at 15712 NW 140th St. in Alachua gave away about 60 boxes of food on Wednesday.

The church gets the food from the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank and a deacon picks it up and brings them to the church.

Church members then pack it up and distribute it to those in need.

The food was gone within two hours before the distribution’s scheduled time at 10 a.m.

“There are a lot of people in our county that has no food to eat, especially with the crisis we’re going through right now and to be a beacon of hope for somebody," said Ruthie Dickerson, the Director of the food bank ministry. "It helps a lot. It means a lot."

Dickerson has been in the ministry for three years and said that during Wednesday's food giveaway residents received vegetables, meat, bread, donuts, and cereal.

“It gives us joy to know that we’ve helped at least one person have a meal for a week," Dickerson said.

The church will be giving food away weekly on Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m.