Churches Are Making Changes Ahead Of Good Friday And Easter Sunday

This Easter Sunday, some residents won't be heading to their Church to observe the holiday. Instead, they will be opening their laptops and watching from home.



Multiple organizations are making changes to ensure people can still attend virtual services ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Under Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' stay-at-home order attending religious services at a religious center, whether it be a Church, Synagogue, or any other house of worship, is deemed an essential activity.

Starting tomorrow here in North-Central Florida, The City Church of Gainesville will stream Good Friday services. The services will begin at 8 PM and run until 8:30 PM on the Zoom app. They will also use Zoom to stream Easter Sunday services.



The Family Church in Gainesville will stream services on Easter Sunday starting, at 7 AM. They will have additional services beginning, at 9 AM and 10:45 AM.

Other organizations across North-Central Florida also plan to stream their events.

Greenhouse Church will begin streaming its Easter Sunday services starting at 9 am. They will have additional services at 10:30 AM, 12 PM, 1:30 PM, 3 PM, 4:30 PM, 6 PM, 7:30 PM, and 9 PM.

City Light Church in Ocala will be streaming services on Easter Sunday at 9 AM and 11:30 AM.



Starting at 10:30 AM on Easter Sunday, North-Central Baptist Church will be streaming services online. For people who aren't able to connect online, they have a number you can call to listen to the services over the phone.