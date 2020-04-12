Churches celebrate Easter virtually

At St. Andrews Church, Father Kuykendall says they were still a few years away from putting together a full fledged live stream, but he realized quickly it was something they needed to develop.

"Instead of all the things we'd normally do we're worrying about sound and youtube channel and Facebook, and its kind of sad honestly that you don't have all the people you'd normally see you know they're out there watching but its not the same." Kuykendall said.

Easter Sunday services would usually mean these seats are full of people.

They're still there, but just watching from a safe distance on their couches.

There is a silver lining to watching church from home, even if the face to face fellowship is missing.

"Having services at homes means we have coffee sit not he couch, have the kids pile up on our couch and the dog runs around. Its really comfortable and nice but its also nice that we can hear our kids sing the songs, during the services we have the speakers and the voices of the singers kind of drown them out a bit but we actually get to hear our kids voices as they sing the lords prayer or whatever and thats really nice"

Alvis Duncan, a frequent church goer who watched from home said.

As for what it was like to preach to a mostly empty auditorium? Some habits refuse to fade.

"I don't know why but I found myself like on a sunday morning looking around and I wasn't consciously doing it but I found myself doing it and that was strange because obviously there's nobody here." Kuykendall said.

Congregation members were also able to take part in communion at home as the church passed out consecrated communion wafers earlier in the week which were only touched by sterilized tongs and then placed into labeled baggies and delivered to each family