Churches trying out "soft re-openings" of in-person services

Not every church is ready to open their doors just yet but a few in North Central Florida are doing what they're calling "soft re-openings." We'll show you what that looks like at one Gainesville church

At North Gainesville Baptist Church the auditorium before COVID-19 normally had around 120 to 150 people per service but Sunday, even just 50 was an exciting development.

Pete Rivera is the church finance officer who said, "it's like going to a family reunion. You may facebook with people over the timeframe and you may call them up and pray with them and so on but there's nothing like seeing them in person, hearing their voice, and finding out what they're up to."

Senior Pastor Marty Moon added, "preaching isn't just a one-way thing it's communication. When you have people, you see them smiling and encouraging you with amen and you can tell their enthusiasm about them being here it's an encouragement to me as I preach the word of God."

Tv20's Landon Harrar reported "church officials say they've kind of added a new catchphrase for their congregation, "it's okay to smile and wave." While they're happy to welcome back portions of the congregation, they've still asked the at-risk population to stay home they can still take part in the services through the live streams."

Some changes have been made including eliminating "fellowship" time from the service which is normally when congregation members hug and shake hands with those around them. Also, Rivera said not everyone got their favorite seat. "We had to move a couple of families that sat where they normally sit because church members have preferred seats but we told them ahead of time and asked them to please not be offended if we asked them to move."

There will be another live service next Sunday and in two weeks a bible study and night services will be offered again. Pastor Moon says Lord willing by June 7th they'll be back to full swing.

