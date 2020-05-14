City commissioners discuss possibility of raising taxes during pandemic

From pool and bleacher repairs to climate change research ... commissioners discussed a range of topics that all will require more money for the 2021 fiscal year.

But some commissioners say during a pandemic, asking Floridians to take more out of their own paychecks is asking for a lot.

"At this point because of where we are with the economy, I'm not going to be in favor of raising taxes right now," one District Commissioner said.

The 2021 budget is already scheduled to raise property taxes, gas taxes, as well as the minimum wage of city employees.

While commissioners took turns addressing specific sections of the budget, the effect of the pandemic was certainly at the forefront of discussion.

They did specifically address that impact on the local economy when discussing increasing sales taxes.

"We know there has been a hit on our economic activity ... we are using the recession as an initial benchmark," City Manager Lee Feldman said.

If you did get the chance to listen in on the meeting, there were a lot of numbers to keep up with. However, Mayor Lauren Poe made the point that the meeting was merely a form of discussion and that all topics discussed are subject to change as more data and information is gathered.