City of Fanning Springs Fire Department Chief arrested

Levy County deputies arrested Timothy Porter, 42, Tuesday morning on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery, and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a victim between the ages of 12 to 16.

"The city is shocked and very saddened by these allegations," the City of Fanning Springs released a statement on their Facebook Page.

"Chief Porter has been suspended without pay pending further investigation and the city will be cooperating with any investigation by law enforcement. We do want to assure citizens that emergency services will continue uninterrupted."

Porter was booked into the Levy County Detention Facility.