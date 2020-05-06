City of Gainesville Mosquito Control say they collected yellow fever mosquito in downtown area

It's back. A mosquito not seen in Gainesville since the 1990s has been captured, and it's known to carry disease.

People with the City of Gainesville Mosquito Control say they collected a yellow fever mosquito in the downtown area.

The mosquito can be identified by their distinctive white markings and are known to carry yellow fever, dengue fever, the zika virus, and other diseases.

Officials say while the chance of contracting a mosquito-borne illness is low, you are asked to get rid of standing water around your home.