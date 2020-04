Viewers called in on Wednesday to discuss topics like the U.S. Senate approval for $380 billion in small business assistance, the development of tests and test sites in the area, as well as plans to help families when the economy opens up.

Panelists on the call discussed how the virus remains a threat even with stay-at-home orders in place.

Leaders say they expect to hear from Gov. Ron DeSantis by the end of the week for any changes with the emergency order.