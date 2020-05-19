City of Gainesville reopening Possum Creek Skate Park with new restrictions

The City of Gainesville is doing a 180 after unloading a dump truck full of mulch onto the Possum Creek Skate Park last week.

Last Thursday, city workers dumped mulch on the park to prevent people from congregating there, but then skaters and their supporters cleaned up the park so it could be used again.

Now, city leaders say people can skate as long as there are no more than 10 people in the skate area at a time. Park playgrounds and pavilions, however, remain closed.

Shelby Taylor, a city representative, admitted "It has been a delicate balance between enforcement and access, but in this instance, we missed the mark."