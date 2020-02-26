City of Gainesville seeks feedback about housing development in Duval neighborhood

The City of Gainesville wants to donate 12 lots to the Duval neighborhood to help bring affordable housing to the area.

On Wednesday afternoon, non-profit organization members and residents attended a forum to share their ideas about the donation.

One city official says the community is going through a housing crisis.

"We're learning and we're growing and with that, we should be able to come up with some solutions for our neighbors,” Gainesville City Housing Coordinator Phimetto Lewis said.

The goal is for the Draft Housing Action Plan to be released to the community in May.