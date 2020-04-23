City of Gainesville starts GNV Cares grant program

Government assistance has been slow to come for some in North Central Florida in financial situations due to COVID-19.

As a result Gainesville city commissioners voted on two motions for their GNV Cares grant program.

The program provides financial help to small businesses and households.

Businesses will receive $5,000 dollars over a six month period and eligible households will receive $1,250 over a two month period.

Over $3 million will come from general funds, the community development block grant, and the community reinvestment area.

"The effort would re launched shortly after the April 27th meeting, very short application period, very extensive outreach program which we're still developing." Lee Feldman the city manager said.

City manager Lee Feldman also said staffers are working to get checks ready by May 11.

Checks aren't ready yet, but we will keep you updated.