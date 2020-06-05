City of Gainesville to begin phased reopening of its pools

Gainesville residents will see signs of summer come next week as the city reopens some of its pools.

Gainesville’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs department announced it will begin a phased reopening of the city’s pools on Monday June 8.

Not all pools will open at one time. On Monday, only H. Spurgeon Cherry and Dwight H. Hunter pools will open.

It comes after Alachua County issued its latest emergency order permitting pools in the county to reopen under certain restrictions during the first week of May.

To maintain social distancing guidelines, city staff members installed Plexiglass shields at front desks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

They will also implement strict social distancing and sanitation policies.

Residents must register as early as 3 p.m. in advance to use the pool.

Swimmers will be restricted to one person per lane in scheduled one-hour time slots. Diving boards and slides will be closed.

Staff will also use scanners to measure the temperatures of residents. Masks must also be worn outside of the water.

