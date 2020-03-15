City of Gainesville to hold town hall event via telephone about COVID-19

As local institutions and businesses close their doors, some are trying to operate as normal as possible.

The city of Gainesville will be hosting a live telephone town hall event about COVID-19 on Wednesday at 6:45 pm. Paul Meyers from the Alachua County Health Department. Members of the gainesville emergency management team will answer questions about the virus over the phone. City leaders say RTS bus service will be reduced starting tomorrow. No new city events will be scheduled at this time.

