City of Gainesville to host its third telephone town hall

The city of Gainesville will host a third telephone town hall Wednesday night.

Starting at 7:15 p.m., multiple local officials will be on the call to update people about efforts related to COVID-19.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe and GRU general manager Ed Bielarski along with Alachua County School Board members will take part in the event.

City officials encourage people with landlines to register in advance. A link to their livestream can be found on the city of Gainesville's website or Facebook page.