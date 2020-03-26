City of Gainesville to host live Telephone Town Hall meeting Thursday

The City of Gainesville will host a live Telephone Town Hall meeting on Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at 6:45 p.m.

If you would like to participate, you must enter your information in a form that is linked to this article to receive a call at the number of your choice to join the Telephone Town Hall.

Featured on the call are Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, Alachua County Chair Robert "Hutch" Hutchinson, Administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Alachua County Paul Myers, Alachua County Emergency Management Director Hal Grieb and Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Eric Godet.

Registration will close two hours before the event; 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 26th.

Telephone Town Hall form