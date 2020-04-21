City of Gainesville will host its weekly telephone town hall Wednesday

The city of Gainesville will continue to host its weekly telephone town hall during the pandemic.

The next one will take place Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m. City commissioners will discuss COVID-19 updates and answer questions from residents who either call in or post via eComment. City officials encourage Spanish-speaking residents to join.

Panelists will be different each week.

For those who want to participate, they must pre-register. Registration will close two hours before the meeting takes place. To make public comments at the virtual meetings, residents can make comments on specific agenda items on the city's website.

To make verbal public comments, residents can dial the toll-free number 1-800-876-7516. Each speaker must state their name and will have three minutes to comment.