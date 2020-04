While residents are under a stay at home order, the City of Newberry is launching a new service to allow people to contact city workers remotely.

Monday, the city rolled out its "live chat" feature. People can go to the city website and ask questions between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The service does not replace the city's 24/7 call center or social media channels.