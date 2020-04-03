City of Newberry offering free food-delivery service during stay-at-home order

Newberry city leaders are taking steps to serve their community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Newberry Eats" is a free food-delivery service being offered by the Newberry Parks and Recreation Department.

While anybody is able to take advantage of the offer, the service is aimed at the elderly and those who may be at a higher risk for infection or are unable to leave the house.

Newberry residents simply tell the restaurant that you're using Newberry Eats, and the food will be delivered to their door.

The city of Gainesville has announced a similar program starting in the next week.