City of Newberry under boil water notice

The city of Newberry is under a boil water notice after a water main broke near Lois Forte Park.

Due to the loss of pressure, residents will be under a precautionary boil water notice for at least two days or until city leaders receive satisfactory sampling results of the water.

Those affected include residents in the red area seen in the video above off West Newberry Road.