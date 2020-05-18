City of Ocala reopens several of its offices to the public

The city of Ocala reopened to the public this week after the pandemic closed its doors in March.

Several of the city’s departments will be accessible to the public as part of its reopening phase orders that went into effect Monday.

The following departments will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:



City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave.

Office of the Mayor

City Manager’s Office

City of Clerk’s Office

Human Resources/Risk Management

Procurement

Ocala Electric Utility

Ocala Fire Rescue administration

Ocala International Airport Terminal

Ocala Police Department

Public Works



If residents do not feel comfortable walking into these departments, staff members in these will be available by phone or email.

Exceptions to the phase reopening include the customer service office on 201 SE Third St. The first floor office has adjusted its hours to 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday. The city’s regular lobby operating hours will resume on Monday, June 1.

Otherwise, other city offices will have restricted access. To visit the following offices, visitors must schedule an appointment beforehand.



Community Development Services CommunityDevelopment@ocalafl.org

Community Programs: 352-629-8231

Economic Development: 352-629-8381

Office of Homeless Prevention: 352-401-2822

Cultural Arts, 352-629-8447

Engineering, 352-351-6772

Growth Management, gmd@ocalafl.org

Code Enforcement, 352-629-8309

Permitting, 352-629-8421

Building, 352-629-8421

Planning, 352-629-8421

Ocala Fiber Network, 352-401-6900

Recreation and Parks Administration, 352-368-5517

Water Resources, 352-351-6772



All visitors will be screened using a touchless thermometer. Anyone who exhibits upper respiratory symptoms or who has a body temperature of over 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter these buildings. Masks are not mandatory but are encouraged to wear.

All of Ocala’s seven fire stations will remain closed.

