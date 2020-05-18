City of Ocala reopens several of its offices to the public

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) – The city of Ocala reopened to the public this week after the pandemic closed its doors in March.
Several of the city’s departments will be accessible to the public as part of its reopening phase orders that went into effect Monday.
The following departments will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave.
- Office of the Mayor
- City Manager’s Office
- City of Clerk’s Office
- Human Resources/Risk Management
- Procurement
- Ocala Electric Utility
- Ocala Fire Rescue administration
- Ocala International Airport Terminal
- Ocala Police Department
- Public Works
If residents do not feel comfortable walking into these departments, staff members in these will be available by phone or email.
Exceptions to the phase reopening include the customer service office on 201 SE Third St. The first floor office has adjusted its hours to 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday. The city’s regular lobby operating hours will resume on Monday, June 1.
Otherwise, other city offices will have restricted access. To visit the following offices, visitors must schedule an appointment beforehand.
- Community Development Services CommunityDevelopment@ocalafl.org
- Community Programs: 352-629-8231
- Economic Development: 352-629-8381
- Office of Homeless Prevention: 352-401-2822
- Cultural Arts, 352-629-8447
- Engineering, 352-351-6772
- Growth Management, gmd@ocalafl.org
- Code Enforcement, 352-629-8309
- Permitting, 352-629-8421
- Building, 352-629-8421
- Planning, 352-629-8421
- Ocala Fiber Network, 352-401-6900
- Recreation and Parks Administration, 352-368-5517
- Water Resources, 352-351-6772
All visitors will be screened using a touchless thermometer. Anyone who exhibits upper respiratory symptoms or who has a body temperature of over 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter these buildings. Masks are not mandatory but are encouraged to wear.
All of Ocala’s seven fire stations will remain closed.