The city of Ocala has settled on the designers who will create the Mary Sue Rich Community Center. The 40,000 sq. ft. facility shares a name with the longtime Ocala councilwoman.

It is being designed by the Ohlson Lavoie Corporation, based in Orlando. The two-story center will have spaces for people of all ages and will have space to host events.

There will also be basketball courts and a gymnasium. The center is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.