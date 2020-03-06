City of Ocala to hold Special Election

On March 17th the City of Ocala will be holding a Special Election to fill an open seat on the city council.

It's been a six-month process in deciding who will fill the open city council seat overseeing district 2, as former council member Mary Sue Rich declared she wasn't running for re-election.

It started last September, during Ocala's municipal election to decide city mayor and, for the first time during this process, the open district 2 seat.

None of the city council candidates running for the seat received more than 50 percent of the vote, so a run-off between Ire Bethea and Tyrone Oliver was held.

Oliver won, but he was never able to take the position due to 30-year-old felony drug charges.

Now the city will hold a special election to hopefully determine who will be the new council member.

This time around, Ire Bethea, Reginald Landers, and Lonnie Hooks are on the ballot.

Hooks attempted to run in the first election in September but did not originally qualify.

Bethea worked as a city employee with Parks and Recreation for 29 years.

He's also helped in the construction of various buildings in the city including the up and coming Mary Sue Rich Community Center.

"One of the things we are trying to do is make Ocala one Ocala. We don't want to keep separating,” Bethea said.

Reginald Landers is a native Ocalan and has worked with Marion County Public Schools for the better part of 20 years.

"I feel it's my calling to take the next step and to serve my entire community as an advocate voice on the city council,” Landers said.

And Lonnie Hooks spent his childhood in Ocala before working as a social worker with the Department of Labor, then as a law enforcement officer in Gainesville, before traveling the country working to revitalize inner cities.

"I will always be available, I will always be approachable, it will always be about what the community as a group would want,” Hooks said.

Bethea said his platform is to focus on low-income housing, public safety, and job creation.

"I want to make sure that the people of Ocala get an opportunity to be a part of that,” Bethea said.

Landers said communication and development are things he would work on if elected.

"We're bustling. We want to be that bright, shining city on the hill where everyone will come to work and play together,” Landers said.

And Hooks sai he wants to prioritize the budget and save taxpayers money, curb violent crimes, increase transparency in the governmental process, and work on the job market.

"Reminding the people, by more than words, but by demonstrating that we work for them,” Hooks said.

This special election will take place on March 17 along with the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary.