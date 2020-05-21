Plans for city-run summer camps across North Central Florida

Summer camps in Ocala will be open and running from early June until the end of July. People will only be able to register for a camp online or over the phone.

Registration for camps in the city opens on Tuesday May 26th.

The city said all staff will be required to attend training to learn about CDC protocols for day camps.

Changes that will be made inside the camp include making sure all campers are seated 6 feet apart, limiting groups to 10 or less, and keeping the same staffer with groups for the whole week. According to the city, the only group that will go off-site for field trips are outdoor camps.

Every child and staffer must wear a mask and different groups will not be allowed to mingle. Shared items will be cleaned and sanitized between every use.

Additionally, when parents or guardians drop off their camper they will not be allowed in the building and the staff will conduct a temperature and health screening at drop off time. Staff will be wearing gloves and masks at that time.

The city said they are going to use the camps as an opportunity to teach the children about good hygiene and minimal contact. All of the facilities will be cleaned and sanitized throughout the day.

In Lake City they have officially canceled "Boys and Girls Club" summer recreation programs sponsored by the city over coronavirus concerns. A city official said that they waited as long as possible to make the decision and that it was necessary to make sure everyone remains safe and healthy.