Classic rockers Genesis to tour for first time in 13 years

Genesis is reuniting for its first tour in more than a decade. Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford made the announcement on BBC Radio Wednesday morning. They last toured together in 2007.

“Genesis are delighted to announce that Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford will be touring the UK in late 2020!” the trio said on Instagram.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will do 10 shows across Ireland and the United Kingdom, starting Nov. 16 in Dublin. The tour is called “The Last Domino?”

Joining the trio on stage will be Collins' 18-year-old son Nicholas on drums and Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass.

Phil Collins had given up drumming and touring until a few years ago, because of nerve damage to his hands. He began playing solo shows in 2017, eventually paving the way for the Genesis reunion.

The band has five Grammy nominations and one win for its music video “Land of Confusion.”

Tour dates

-- Nov. 16 – Dublin

-- Nov. 19 – Belfast, Northern Ireland

-- Nov. 23 – Liverpool, England

-- Nov. 26 – Newcastle, England

-- Nov. 29 – London

-- Nov. 30 – London

-- Dec. 2 – Leeds, England

-- Dec. 5 – Birmingham, England

-- Dec. 8 – Manchester, England

-- Dec. 11 – Glasgow, Scotland

