Clay Electric donates $50,000 to North Central Florida charities

NCFL (WCJB)-- Clay Electric donated thousands of dollars to North Central Florida charities as they work to help those impacted by COVID-19. As part of their "Operation Round-up" funded by customers who choose to round up their bills, they gave $50,000 to food banks.
10 charities received $5,000 each. The charities included:
Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs
Marion Senior Services
Food Bridge of United Methodist Church
Catholic Charities of Lake City Regional Office
Waste Not Want Not
Hawthorne Area Resource Center
Interfaith Emergency Services
Lake Area Ministries
Feed the Need of Putnam County, Inc.
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank