Clay Electric donates $50,000 to North Central Florida charities

Clay Electric donated thousands of dollars to North Central Florida charities as they work to help those impacted by COVID-19. As part of their "Operation Round-up" funded by customers who choose to round up their bills, they gave $50,000 to food banks.

10 charities received $5,000 each. The charities included:

Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs

Marion Senior Services

Food Bridge of United Methodist Church

Catholic Charities of Lake City Regional Office

Waste Not Want Not

Hawthorne Area Resource Center

Interfaith Emergency Services

Lake Area Ministries

Feed the Need of Putnam County, Inc.

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank