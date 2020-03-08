Clifton Nelson, founder and executive chef for Paramount Grill, passes away

Clifton Nelson, the founder and executive chef for Paramount Grill in Downtown Gainesville, has passed away according to a post on the restaurant’s official Facebook page.

The post says Nelson passed away on Friday, March 6th and was surrounded by family and friends.

Nelson opened Paramount Grill in August of 2001 to "realize his vision of serving fresh, inventive cuisine, coupled with a relaxed, unpretentious atmosphere in the heart of Downtown Gainesville," according to the restaurant's website.

The chef, along with his restaurant and staff, won Florida Trend's 2019 Golden Spoon Award. Nelson was also recognized by his peers in the food industry as one of the best chefs in America.

Paramount Grill staff say they "will continue to serve his inspired cuisine, and maintain the excellent dining experience that he has fashioned...at Paramount."