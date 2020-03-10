Coachella festival postponed as concerts grapple with virus

(AP) - The Coachella music festival is being postponed from April to October amid concerns about the new coronavirus and large public gatherings.

The postponement Tuesday was ordered by health officials in Riverside County, California, where the massive music and arts festival is held each spring.

The country-themed Stagecoach festival is also being postponed until October.

The move comes less than a week after Texas’ South by Southwest festival was canceled.

Santana and the Zac Brown Band are among the acts who canceled or postponed concert legs Tuesday.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.