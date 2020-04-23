Cold humor: ‘Tiger King’ joke boosts sales at Kansas Baskin-Robbins

A Kansas Baskin-Robbins is attracting lots of attention with a “Tiger King” joke on its store sign.

Media reports say the store’s sales have doubled since the sing when up Sunday. (Source: Junction City, Kansas, Police Department)

The Junction City Police Department posted a picture to its Facebook page showing the marque.

“No relation to Carole Baskin,” the sign says.

That’s some cold humor from store owner Peggy Heldstab.

The Netflix docuseries is known for its outrageous cast of characters, including Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue and whose second husband disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

She’s also known for her videos that she opens with the catchphrase, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens” – something the Junction City police borrowed for their post.

