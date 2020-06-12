DeSantis signs bill allowing college athletes to make money off likeness

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill that would allow college athletes in the state to earn money from endorsement deals.

The law goes into effect in July 2021. By then, both the NCAA and Congress could have national legislation in place to lift restrictions on college athletes being paid for the use of their names, images, and likenesses.

Florida is the third state, joining California and Colorado, to pass a law targeting current NCAA rules that restrict college athlete compensation. Florida’s law goes into effect 18 months earlier than the other two.