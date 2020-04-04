College campuses used as early voting sites

Now it is set in stone.

A settlement today between the Secretary of State and League of Women Voters ensures that college campuses can be used as early voting sites.

A state prohibition on using campuses like the University of Florida for early voting was all but dismissed by a federal judge in 2018.

But the league filed a lawsuit in 2019 to clarify that student unions could be used and to loosen rules on the amount of available parking, conditions the state now agrees with.