Advertisement

Colo. man accused of fatally shooting neighbor after argument over parking

Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of fatally shooting a neighbor after a dispute over parking. (Source: KDVR/Denver Police Department/CNN)
Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of fatally shooting a neighbor after a dispute over parking. (Source: KDVR/Denver Police Department/CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KDVR/CNN) – A Colorado woman said her husband was shot and killed in front of their kids after an argument over a parking space in their neighborhood.

“My kids saw my husband die,” Martha Martinez-Briones said. “I saw my husband die.”

Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of shooting Martinez-Briones' husband on Wednesday afternoon after arguing with him over parking in the alley behind the family home.

Martinez-Briones said she ran to help her husband after he was shot.

“I couldn’t help him,” she said. “I’m a nurse, but I couldn’t save my own husband.”

Their older son was also shot in the arm, and Martinez-Briones said their younger son witnessed the whole thing.

Martinez-Briones said the suspect had refused to move his vehicle until her husband presented immigration documents for their family.

Police said racial slurs were exchanged before the shooting. After the victim used a racial slur, Britton pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest, according to court documents.

Martinez-Briones said her husband did not deserve to die.

“I need all the help I can get at this time, because I don’t know where to start,” she said. “I do not wish this on anybody to go through, or their kids to see their father dying on the street.”

Investigators are seeking a charge of first-degree murder against Britton, according to a probable cause document.

“We follow the rules. We have the highest respect for authority, and this is what happens,” Martinez-Briones said. “He was a hard worker, 15 hours of work, he died in his work boots. He died right here by the tree, all because of a stupid parking space and asking him to move the vehicles from the alley.”

Copyright 2020 KDVR via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Publix recalls one variety of salad kit

Updated: 38 minutes ago
They were distributed in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

National

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports removal of the statue because it depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior.

National

Trailer for ‘Hamilton’ movie released

Updated: 1 hour ago
The movie version of the Broadway hit based on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton is coming to Disney Plus July 3.

News

Florida’s theme parks to reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Florida's theme parks are set to reopen just in time for summer.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

Latest News

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

News

Kurt Cobain guitar sells for over $6 million

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Kurt Cobain’s 1959 martin acoustic, played during his ‘MTV Unplugged’ performance, has sold at auction for $6,010,000. That’s up just a bit from the starting price of $1 million.

International

WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
The World Health Organization reported late Sunday the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

News

Ocala teen missing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
If you have any information on Cierra’s whereabouts, please call 911.

National

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa, numerous seats were empty. The city fire marshal's office reported a crowd of just less than 6,200 in the arena.

News

High Dive reopens

Updated: 14 hours ago
A Gainesville dive bar and concert venue has set their reopening date.