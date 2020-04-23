Columbia County man arrested after vehicle break-in

An accused burglar in Lake City chose the wrong vehicle to break into.

Police say Quantavis Loggins, 21, broke into a truck in downtown Lake City Wednesday.

The owner caught Loggins in the act and chased him. By the time officers arrived, the victim had Loggins captured and restrained.

Loggins had stolen a wallet and a gun from the truck. He also had an active warrant for armed burglary in Columbia County.

Loggins is being held in the Columbia County Jail on a 322-thousand dollar bond.