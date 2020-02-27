Columbia County 2/27/2020

Leaders in Lake City and Columbia County are thinking about combining their office and meeting spaces. Plus, Florida Gateway College hosted a "College Transfer Day." Mike McKee with this week's Columbia County Report.

For more than a year now the Lake City Council and the Columbia County commission have met to discuss community issues. These issues include utilities, economic development and stormwater management. In its most recent meeting, county and city leaders spoke about sharing office space. The county currently rents space for several departments and it was determined recently that city hall has some structural defects that would be cost-prohibitive to repair. The county will determine its square footage needs and will report back to the group to decide if a joint-use facility is feasible.

February is National Heart month, organized to raise awareness of heart health and to urge prevention of the number one killer in America: heart disease.

On Wednesday, Lake City Medical Center hosted a heart health symposium with heart care professionals from their hospital. The panel included emergency room physicians, a cardiologist and other professionals involved in the diagnosis, care, treatment and recovery from a cardiac episode. Panel members spoke about the risk factors for heart disease as well as potential lifestyle changes following a heart incident. This symposium is part of the hospital's series of health education programs.

More than 20 universities and colleges took part in a one-day college transfer day at Florida Gateway College Wednesday. The schools who were represented included the University of Florida, Florida State and St. Leo from Florida. Georgia schools like Valdosta State and Georgia Southern were also there to answer any questions students had about continuing their bachelor's degree.Florida Gateway College also took the opportunity to recruit students to the three bachelor's degrees offered. Those degrees are in nursing, water and wastewater resources and early childhood education. More than 70 percent of Florida Gateway College's graduates go on to a four-year degree.

More than 1,000 youth baseball players from all over the southeast will converge on Lake City this weekend for a super national, two-day-long event will be held at the county's Southside Sports Complex. Teams that win their age division are awarded a Berth at the USSSA Elite World Series held annually in July at the USSSAheadquarters in Viera, Florida, where they will compete with teams across the country.