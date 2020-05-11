Columbia County Charter Review Board puts straw poll on August election ballot

Its a question that's been debated for a long time now.

Columbia county charter review members met virtually and voted unanimously to support placing a straw poll on the ballot.

Glenel Bowden on the charter

"This question can very easily get lost into the mix of things and lose its importance and significance. And I clearly understand it's non-binding even though personally I'm opposed to this. I'm just talking about the timing of it."

A straw poll is an unofficial vote.

In the upcoming August primary election, leaders will be able to see whether or not people support the idea of consolidating Lake City and Columbia county into one entity.

One city leader says, "The city and county are working extremely well together"

Although, Lake City City Manager Joe Helfenberger says a merger would result in less grant money for the area.

"We can maximize efficiency and effectiveness and preserve the maximum amount of grant money by remaining separate but doing interlocal agreements as they favor the city and the county going forward."

Helfenberger adds that interlocal agreements can easily change based on public input to best serve the community.