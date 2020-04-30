Columbia County Commission plans to discuss potentially reopening

Commissioners in Columbia County are preparing to possibly roll back their Covid-19 emergency order in response to the governor moving the state into phase one.

Columbia County Commission Chair Toby Witt said people are ready to get back to work.

"The being out of work tied with the unemployment system being overwhelmed as well, has really got a lot of people hurting right now. so i am anxious to get this economy restarted."

Witt says the commission will meet tomorrow to discuss reopening parks in the county.

