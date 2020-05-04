Columbia County Correctional Institute reports 25 new COVID-19 Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 linked to the Columbia County Correctional Institute Sunday.

These new cases bring the county’s total number of cases up to 92.

Out of the 74 inmates who have been tested for the virus, 49 of them are negative and 25 are positive, according to the Columbia County Correctional Institute’s records.

Only one member of the facility’s staff tested positive.

Columbia County’s Department of Health launched an investigation to identify and notify people who need to self-monitor for 14 days.

The facility has 10 people who have recently been transferred under quarantine. Inmates who present symptoms of COVID-19 or test positive for the virus will be placed in medical isolation.

The Florida Department of Corrections has reported a total of 373 positive cases across the 145 facilities across the state.

List of COVID-19 Cases in North Central Florida

Columbia County CI

Inmates

Positive Cases: 25

Negative Cases 49

Staff Members who test positive: 1

Lake City CF

Inmates

Positive Cases: 0

Negative Cases 1

Staff Members who test positive: 1

Lawtey CI

Inmates

Positive Cases: 0

Negative Cases 5

Staff Members who test positive: 0

Lowell CI

Inmates

Positive Cases: 0

Negative Cases 11

Staff Members who test positive: 1

Marion CI

Inmates

Positive Cases: 0

Negative Cases 5

Staff Members who test positive: 1

Putnam CI

Inmates

Positive Cases: 0

Negative Cases 2

Staff Members who test positive: 0

Suwannee CI

Inmates

Positive Cases: 0

Negative Cases 1

Staff Members who test positive: 0