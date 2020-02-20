Columbia County Report 2/20/2020

Leaders in Columbia County are discussing everything from noise complaints to improvements to Wilson Park in this week's Columbia County Report.

After hearing citizen complaints about loud music in neighborhoods and loud noises from vehicles, the Columbia County commissioners held a workshop Thursday discussing ways to address the complaints.County Attorney Joel Foreman presented discussion points that look at a possible ordinance, which takes into account disturbing the public vs the publics' freedom of speech rights. Before any new ordinance is passed the county will schedule a public hearing to hear input from the community.

With the Battle of Olustee Festival over for another year, members of the city's Community Redevelopment Advisory committee met this week to discuss moving ahead with additional improvements to Wilson Park. Members agreed to recommend to the full committee an irrigation system for the park a sound system and a fountain that can project water 80 feet and can be synchronized to music and lights. It's expected city leaders will apply for grant funding to build a half-million-dollar entertainment stage into Lake Desoto for future concerts at the park.

Florida Gateway College will hold a career and technical education open house Friday to showcase occupational programs such as welding, HVAC, automotive and cosmetology that are offered at the college. In addition to college representatives being there, community business partners will be on-site to speak to students about career opportunities once they graduate. Open house attendees can also enter to win a $500 tuition giveaway. The event begins Friday at 9 a.m. at the Wilson Rivers Library.

The annual "WUFF Stock" Festival will be held downtown. Animals and their owners can participate in day-long activities at the Darby Pavilion downtown including the 7th annual Doxie Derby featuring dachshunds. In addition to the activities for the animals, owners can participate in the 5K fun run. All proceeds from this weekend's event will benefit the Covenant Pet Trust and organization that helps to adopt pets when their owners can no longer care for them.