Columbia County Report: May 28

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted local government functions across Columbia County.

One victim is the Lake City Charter Review Board, which got a late start Tuesday night, holding its first meeting via telephone and video conference.

The delay means the board, which convenes every ten years, will be operating on an accelerated schedule, meeting twice per week.

The members have until June 29 to submit their recommendations to the City Council.

The city will then provide ballot language to the Supervisor of Elections by August 3.

The board holds its second meeting tonight, gathering remotely to review Sections I and II of the Lake City Charter.

Last Friday when Governor Ron DeSantis announced the lifting of restrictions on youth activities, the Columbia County sports marketing department wasted little time in scheduling the first youth baseball tournament for this weekend.

The youth baseball organization "Perfect Game" will bring more than 50 teams from around the southeast to Lake City beginning tomorrow morning.

And they will be practicing social distancing.

Teams from as far away as North Carolina will participate this weekend.

It's expected that close to 2000 visitors will be in Columbia County this weekend bringing with them a positive effect on the tourism economy.

During the COVID 19 crisis 16 sporting events scheduled for the sports complex had to be canceled.