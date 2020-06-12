Columbia County Report: June 11

We are only 11 days into the 2020 hurricane season and so far there have been three named storms. The latest storm, Cristobal, dumped several inches of rain on our region. Already, the water levels of our area rivers are on the rise.

The Suwannee River Water Management District monitors water levels on our lakes and rivers and has noted that the Santa Fe River at Three Rivers Estates will reach flood stage this weekend.

The district has a dedicated hydrologist to monitor river and lake levels daily. Water levels, flood stages, and forecasts are available on the Water Management District's Web Page.

When the state of Florida passed a law allowing pet-friendly dining in Florida, local municipalities were required to pass local ordinance instituting rules. The City of Lake City recently passed rules for restaurants with outdoor seating to allow pets.

The rules require that the pet needs to be on a leash in outdoor seating areas.

Aggressive dogs will be prohibited. A dog cannot be fed at the table and cannot get on the furniture. Restaurant workers who serve customers with a dog will be required to sanitize themselves before returning inside the restaurant. Those eateries wanting to be pet friendly must apply for a permit and pay the $75.00 fee.

Lifesouth community blood centers supply 100% of the blood to hospitals in Lake City and the surrounding communities, but when the pandemic first reached our area in March, hundreds of planned blood drives at high schools, colleges, and businesses had to be canceled.

Lifesouth Community Development Coordinator, Laura Bialeck says COVID-19 has made work harder for donation centers.

"The big challenge is trying to find enough places where we can have blood drives. Businesses are opening back up, but there are still employees that are working from home, so there are many businesses that we are still not able to go to. And so that really makes it difficult for us to collect the blood that we need in the community." Bialeck said.

The FDA and CDC advise that it is safe to donate blood with proper safety precautions in place. Lifesouth has implemented temperature checks, face masks, and social distancing at its facilities and mobile donation centers. In addition, each blood donor will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.

