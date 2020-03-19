Columbia County declares local state of emergency

In response to the COVID-19, both Columbia County and Lake City have declared a state of emergency. It follows other counties in North Central Florida who have made the same declaration.

In an abundance of precaution, the city hall will close Friday through the end of March.

The closures serve to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, as employees are asked to limit interaction with the public. Residents can still gain access to the local government's services online or through the phone. Bill payments can be done online while checks or money order can be deposited in a dropbox outside the City Hall building,

City and county parks and community centers will also be closing Friday. Among these parks include:



Kiwanis Park (NW American Ln), Campbell Park / Lake Montgomery (SW Baya Dr)



Halpatter Park (SE Clements Pl), Isabella Park / Lake Isabella (SE Hernando Ave)



Young’s Park (NW Madison St), Wilson Park / Darby Pavilion / Lake Desoto (NE Hamilton St)



Sallie Mae Jerry Park (NW Long St), and Olustee Park (N Marion Ave)



.