Columbia County closes government offices

As of Wednesday night the Florida Department of Health confirmed three cases of COVID-19 in Columbia county.

Starting Thursday, residents will be barred from government offices until April 10th.

The Clerk of Courts will still offer marriage licenses with an appointment. However, there will be no courthouse ceremonies and passport applications. The sheriff's office remains open.

At the Columbia County Tax Collector's office, lobbies are closed to the public. Customers can process transactions online, over the phone, by mail, or through the drive-thru.

