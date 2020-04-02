Columbia County commission to hold open virtual meeting Thursday at 10 am

The Columbia County commission will meet Thursday but asks people not to come in person.

The public is instead encouraged to attend the emergency special council meeting at 10 am this morning by viewing online or calling in. People will also be able to give public comment, and time will be given to accommodate virtual attendance.

While the public is legally permitted to attend meetings in person, all are encouraged to observe the meeting by accessing the meeting via Webex telephone for audio-only. Call 1-408-418-9388.Enter access code 713891429#. When it asks for attendee number just press #.

The link to stream the meeting online can be found here.

