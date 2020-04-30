Columbia County commissioners ready to follow DeSantis's lead in reopening

Columbia County commission chair Toby Witt spoke with TV20 about the impact of COVID-19 on the community.

Witt says many people and businesses are struggling due to the stay at home order and now people are ready to get back to work.

"I think in the beginning the goal was to flatten the curve not overwhelm the health care system. I think it is clear now we were never really even close to doing that. So I think this phased approach is a very cautious and very needed step to move forward in re-opening the economy." Witt said.

Witt says the commission will meet Friday to discuss reopening parks in Columbia county.

The commission also closed internet cafes during the pandemic, but they are not considering reopening those establishments at this time.