Columbia County man arrested for fraud and forgery in an alleged attempt to steal a house

A Columbia County man was arrested after deputies say he tried to steal another man's house.

The victim contacted the authorities after he learned he was being sued by Derek Snead who was trying to have him thrown from his home.

Investigators found a quitclaim deed which appeared to transfer property rights from the victim to Snead.

However, further investigation revealed the deed was a forgery. Snead was arrested on Monday and is facing fraud and forgery charges.

He bonded out of jail on Tuesday.

