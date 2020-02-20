Commissioner Chestnut is back on his feet after a sudden collapse

Commissioner Charles Chestnut was back in his usual seat at Alachua County Commission's special meeting Thursday morning.

The commissioner collapsed during a meeting on February 11 and had to be taken to the hospital. He was in the hospital for several days. In a meeting, he explained what happened.

"It was an issue with my blood pressure medicine, that now has been adjusted, so hopefully, I won't have that again, and hopefully, that will never happen again in this auditorium," Chestnut said.

Chestnut apologized to the retiring director of the county's environmental protection department, who was giving a retirement speech to the board when the commissioner collapsed.

