Commissioners discuss aviation unit

Commissioners with Alachua County and the city of Gainesville discussed funding for the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit at a joint meeting today.

The city and county have jointly operated the county's aviation unit for 25 years.

City Manager Lee Feldman previously proposed pulling the city out of the agreement.

And some city commissioners say residents "in the city limits" are paying more than their fair share of funding for the unit.

Sheriff Sadie Darnell introduced a 10 minute video highlighting the successes of the aviation unit.

Gainesville Commissioner Reina Saco feels situations like that could be handled without an aviation unit.

No decision was made after hours of discussion.

Both commissions agreed to do more research.