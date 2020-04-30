Commissioners discuss how to tackle Governors phase 1 plan

Governor DeSantis has announced his phase 1 plan to re-open Florida but now county governments are trying to figure out how it will work for them.

We'll show you what Alachua County commissioners are saying they'll be focusing on most at their meeting tomorrow morning.

One major issue according to some commissioners is trying to comply with an order which isn't plain and simple.

Alachua County Commission Vice-chair Mike Byerly said, "the difficult part for local governments is understanding what looks like deliberate ambiguity on the part of the governor's office on the part of what authority local governments have on adopting standards that are more stringent."

Finding ways to safely re-open restaurants and retail stores at 25 percent capacity is a top priority even though nothing can open until Monday.

County Commissioner Ken Cornell said, "I think the governor is interested in giving folks time to think about how they're going to do this. We don't just want to re-open we want to re-open in a way that's safe for customers and employees."

Commissioner Byerly added, "opening retail outlets I'm supportive of that, but I don't know 25 percent is the right number yet. It doesn't just mean 25 percent of people you usually have in the store it doesn't work that way it's 25 percent of the legal fire occupancy of the store."

TV20's Landon Harra reported, "the other big issue? Will you be required to wear a mask every time you step foot in an essential business?

Commissioner Cornell explained, "I don't want to make it mandatory for every time you go outside. I think there's a lot of really good health benefits of going outside. But if you're going to interact with the general public or business right now I think it makes a lot of sense to wear a face mask."

Commissioner Byerly added, "as our health department director pointed out in our meeting Tuesday there are about 25-thousand people in Alachua County with respiratory problems. Wearing a facemask can aggravate those problems and cause medical problems for them."

Commissioners are also expected to tackle the issue of re-opening places of worship at reduced capacity.