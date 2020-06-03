Community Activist speaks on Ocala's weekend protest

More demonstrations are being planned for the rest of the week and into the weekend all around North Central Florida.

Communities across the country are standing up for change, and Ocala is taking part in that fight for change.

Ocala's weekend protest went well community activist Larry Johnson said.

"The black community came together like, of my 46 years of living here in Ocala, came together like never before,” Johnson said.

But there's still work that needs to be done.

"It's not going to be enough until the black community of the United States hears our voices. We have been unheard for 401 years. What we should be doing is taking this straight to the people that can change laws, that can create regulations,” Johnson added.

Johnson also plans on attending protests in Chiefland and Williston this Saturday.